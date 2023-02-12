IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 6,340 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 78.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $147.04 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

