IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $448.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.52 and its 200 day moving average is $336.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $466.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.