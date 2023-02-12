IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,442,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

