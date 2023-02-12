Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 276,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.2 %

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading

