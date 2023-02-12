IFP Advisors Inc Has $381,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.