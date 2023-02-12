IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

