IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mplx were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 49.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.