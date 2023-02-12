American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,936 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 187,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TAXF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

