IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 257.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,099 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

