Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 312,505 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,505 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.86 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.