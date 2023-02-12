GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHCV) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.87 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 1,794,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 738,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

