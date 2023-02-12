ELMO Software (OTC:ELMFF) Shares Down 2.6%

ELMO Software Limited (OTC:ELMFF – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELMFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ELMO Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ELMO Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.26.

ELMO Software Limited provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based human resource (HR), payroll, and expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Small Business Solution and Mid-Market Solution. The company develops, sells, and implements various modular software applications to manage HR, payroll, and expense management related processes, including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning management, rewards and recognition, experience, course builder, pre-built courses, video library, remuneration, predictive people analytics, succession management, and rostering/time and attendance.

