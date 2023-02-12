CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.34. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 41,289 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.73.

CPI Aerostructures ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Terry Dean Stinson purchased 30,000 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,037 shares in the company, valued at $576,714.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

