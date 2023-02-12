Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Shares Down 4.2%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.99 and last traded at C$4.99. 15,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 26,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.33 million and a PE ratio of -10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.62.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.