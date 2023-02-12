Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
