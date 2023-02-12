XOS (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Trading Up 9.6%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 11,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 40,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

XOS Stock Up 9.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 80,416 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,878.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,679.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dakota Semler acquired 155,189 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,453,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,035.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 643,667 shares of company stock worth $570,344 in the last 90 days.

Featured Stories

