Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.97

Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $13.59. Marine Products shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 15,373 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $453.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

