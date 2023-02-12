Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Trading Up 1.2%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. 11,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 38,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

