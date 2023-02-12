DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.70

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $30.78. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 24,532 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $387.31 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DXP Enterprises news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,843,040.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

