Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 27,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 34,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Rumble Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rumble stock. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rumble makes up 0.1% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

