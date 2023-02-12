Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $1.12. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 698,641 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

