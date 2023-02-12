MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Stock Price Down 11.2%

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 3,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48.

