Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.60. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 3,051 shares.

Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 113.36% and a negative net margin of 2,571.46%. Analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

