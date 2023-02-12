Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33. 69,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 905,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Addentax Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addentax Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addentax Group stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp. engages in international supply chain management consulting service, which focuses on the textile and garments industry. It operates through the following segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Epidemic Prevention Supplies, and Property Management and Subleasing. The Garment Manufacturing segment is composed of sales made principally to wholesaler located in the People’s Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.