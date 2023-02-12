Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Shares Down 3.7%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. 59,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 98,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 389,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 124,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

