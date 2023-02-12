VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.68

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.68 and traded as high as $63.35. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 1,675 shares.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.09.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
