Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) were down 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 184,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 892,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Trading of Connexa Sports Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

