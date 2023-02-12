Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39.

