Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.