Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $11.98. Twin Disc shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 23,650 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWIN. StockNews.com raised Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 200,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,934 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

