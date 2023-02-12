Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $11.98. Twin Disc shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 23,650 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWIN. StockNews.com raised Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Twin Disc Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.43.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
