JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT) Trading Down 0.7%

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 436.38 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 440.50 ($5.30). 161,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 135,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443.50 ($5.33).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £693.68 million and a P/E ratio of 22,025.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s payout ratio is presently 335.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About JPMorgan European Discovery Trust

In other JPMorgan European Discovery Trust news, insider Ashok Gupta bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,007.21).

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

