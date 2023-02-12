Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.98

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.98 and traded as high as $23.28. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 192,385 shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $339.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $327,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,535,612 shares in the company, valued at $27,671,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,535,612 shares in the company, valued at $27,671,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,938 shares of company stock worth $4,610,490. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

See Also

