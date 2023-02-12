Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.98

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.98 and traded as high as $23.28. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 192,385 shares.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $339.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
See Also
