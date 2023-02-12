China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $8.79. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 105,708 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Stories

