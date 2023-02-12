Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Director Jeffrey M. Jonas Sells 11,643 Shares

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.01 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
