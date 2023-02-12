Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.68.

Coty Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Coty by 11,823.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after buying an additional 7,061,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading

