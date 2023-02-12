Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CMP opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Featured Stories

