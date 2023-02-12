Michael G. Troyanovich Sells 40,000 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Titan International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $962.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Titan International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

