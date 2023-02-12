Elliot S. Davis Sells 9,627 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ATI Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ATI opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth about $2,148,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 24.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 47.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter.
ATI Company Profile
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
