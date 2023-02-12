Ricardo S. Coro Sells 3,000 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

