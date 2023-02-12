Lake Street Capital Raises QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $15.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

QuinStreet Stock Down 0.8 %

QNST stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

About QuinStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 71.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

