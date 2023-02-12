Lake Street Capital Raises QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $15.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.
QuinStreet Stock Down 0.8 %
QNST stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
