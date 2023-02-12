QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

QNST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 94,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 996,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

