QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.
QuinStreet Trading Down 0.8 %
QNST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
