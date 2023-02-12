QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QNST. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QNST opened at $17.16 on Friday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

