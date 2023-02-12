QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QNST. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
QuinStreet Stock Performance
QNST opened at $17.16 on Friday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
