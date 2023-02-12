Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after buying an additional 1,148,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 168.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,974,000 after acquiring an additional 724,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 207.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 661,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

