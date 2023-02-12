Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $69.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.72% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
PCRX stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $82.16.
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
