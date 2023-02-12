Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $69.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

PCRX stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,588,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

