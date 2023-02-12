Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

