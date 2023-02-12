Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.77.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock worth $170,763,490. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

