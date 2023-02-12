Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PPBT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

