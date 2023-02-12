Needham & Company LLC Raises Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $138.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.75.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -128.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Institutional Trading of Impinj

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $179,793.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74. Following the sale, the executive now owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,615.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $179,793.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 452,413 shares of company stock valued at $53,352,919 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

