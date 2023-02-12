PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $103.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. PayPal has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.