Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.75.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Down 2.0 %

Impinj stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,507,336.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,863,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,507,336.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 452,413 shares of company stock worth $53,352,919. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.