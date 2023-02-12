Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.75.
Impinj Stock Down 2.0 %
Impinj stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Impinj Company Profile
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
