MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6 %

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $350.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.96. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

